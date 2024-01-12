IKEA expands presence in the Philippines

IKEA has expanded its presence in key cities across the Philippines, reaching Davao, Cagayan de Oro City, and Iloilo City.

IKEA Philippines seeks to bring its signature stylish and functional designs to more Filipino households. The company’s expansion into regional markets aligns with its mission to make its products more accessible to a broader spectrum of the population.

Despite not having physical stores in these cities, IKEA’s online platform allows residents of Iloilo, Davao, and Cagayan de Oro to shop for products on IKEA.ph, with delivery facilitated by electric trucks. Click & Collect options are also available at designated collection points.

The move comes as IKEA registered double-digit growth in online orders in 2023, benefiting from the robust real estate industry in the Philippines since its entry in 2021.

Jarek Lesniewski, Country Fulfillment Manager at IKEA Philippines, highlighted the company’s readiness to expand across the country.

“In September 2023, we launched parcel delivery nationwide which lets customers shop for small to medium-sized furnishings from IKEA. Starting January 15, we are thrilled to bring our full suite of delivery and assembly services to the many Filipinos in Visayas and Mindanao,” said Lesniewski.

The company aims to use 100 percent electric vehicles for all its delivery operations, partnering with Mober, a pioneer in green logistics services in the Philippines. Making the expansion more than just a strategic business move. It’s also a commitment to sustainability.

Source: philstar.com