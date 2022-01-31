IKEA Philippines asks for patience as the furniture giant restocks inventory amid pandemic

The Swedish furniture giant IKEA’s branch in the Philippines has asked its customers to have patience as it struggles to keep up with demands and restock inventory amid the COVID-19 pandemic, ABS-CBN news report.

Citing a statement made by IKEA Philippines last week, ABS-CBN News writes that IKEA Philippines is doing its best to “improve the situation.”

“The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted the global movement of supply and goods for many businesses, including IKEA Philippines. There is a global shortage of shipping containers, congested seaports, capacity constraints on vessels, and even lockdown in certain markets, to name a few challenges,” IKEA Philippines said on its Facebook page.

“We share your frustration when the items you want are not readily available, and we assure you we are doing everything we possibly can to continue to improve the situation,” the Swedish furniture giant continued.

Customers were asked to check stock availability online to avoid disappointment while IKEA Philippines assured that the situation “is improving day by day.”