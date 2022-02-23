IKEA Philippine’s post-Valentine’s ad goes viral

An IKEA Philippine ad, which was posted the day after Valentine’s day, has gone viral and reached tens of thousands of Filipinos and received pure laughing reactions, Philstar reports.

The Swedish furniture giant posted on 15 February a picture of their Smogaera crib together with the text: “Happy After-Valentine’s Day! #NoRegrets” followed by a baby emoji and the caption:

Make sure to join IKEA Family to avail of this offer in 9 months. Join the club for free at http://family.ikea.com.ph.

The innovative and creative ad has amused so many people gathering over 58000 pure laughing reactions, 3600 comments, and over 21000 shares on Facebook.

“As someone who was born exactly on October 14, I am now realizing a few things,” one Facebook user wrote while another commented: “One of the best ads I’ve seen!!”

The Swedish furniture giant opened the doors to IKEA Philippines in November last year.