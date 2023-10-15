IKEA will open more stores in the Philippines according to blogger

Filipino-born Swedish fashion blogger and TikTok’er, Bryanboy, has announced that more branches of the Swedish furniture chain are set to open in the Philippines soon.

“Our mission here at IKEA is to provide you with solutions to create a better everyday life. As a CEO of IKEA Philippines, I am so happy to announce that we are going to add more locations for you to discover,” Bryanboy said in a video on X (formerly known as Twitter).

It is still unknown where the new branches will be located. Several Filipinos have been hopping for IKEA stores in Visayas and Mindanao.

IKEA Philippines opened its first store in 2021 in the Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay City. The store is the biggest IKEA store in the world. It has a huge showroom and market hall, a spacious signature Swedish restaurant and a small Bistro.

Source: wheninmanila.com