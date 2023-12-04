IKEA Philippines marks second anniversary with sustainable studio unit giveaway

Celebrating two years in Pasay City, IKEA Philippines, the world’s largest IKEA store, is giving away a sustainable studio unit from Una Apartments by Arthaland. Exclusively for IKEA Family members, the giveaway is part of the brand’s commitment to inspire sustainable living.

Gerard Jansen, IKEA Philippines Country Retail Manager, expressed the brand’s commitment to inspiring Filipinos to embrace a more sustainable lifestyle at home. In celebration of its second year in the Philippines, IKEA, in partnership with Arthaland, aims to give one fortunate IKEA Family member the gift of a sustainable home.

For the chance to win the studio unit or P100,000 worth of home makeovers, IKEA Family members have to shop for at least P10,000 in-store or online between Nov. 20, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

Renowned for its Scandinavian, minimalistic furniture design, IKEA remains a go-to destination for those looking to infuse their homes with a touch of Swedish design. With an extensive range of furniture and home fixtures, the store continues to provide stylish but budget-friendly furniture options in the Philippines.

For more information about the promotion, visit IKEA Pasay City or ikea.com.ph for more details!

Source: mb.com.ph