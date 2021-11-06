IKEA Philippines online store to operate 24/7

The Swedish furniture giant IKEA has officially opened its online store in the Philippines which will operate 24/7 starting 3 November, ABS-CBN News reports.

IKEA Philippines started a test run of the capacity of its online store in September by catering to orders in a limited capacity, ahead of its official launch as well as the opening of its physical store in Pasay City, Philippines. During the test run, home storage and workspace products were the most popular together with children’s items.

According to Georg Platzer, IKEA Pasay City store manager, the Swedish furniture giant is now accessible to more Filipinos after several weeks of learning from their test run. “We are very excited to be part of the lives of the many people in the Philippines and share in their dreams of a better life at home,” he said.