IKEA donates to community center in the Philippines

Swedish IKEA has partnered with Better World Smokey Mountain, a community center in Manila, to improve the lives of Filipinos.

IKEA has already provided furnishing for the center and is now donating P50 to Better World Smokey Mountain for every soft toy sold until December 16. Customers can also donate toys in the store in the same period.

“IKEA is committed to creating a better everyday life. We hope this campaign inspires Filipinos to join us in our vision of positive change, simply by enjoying our soft toys,” says Gerard Jansen, IKEA Philippines Country Retail Manager.

IKEA’s partnership with Better World Smokey Mountain aims to support education in underserved communities through toy purchases and donations.

Source: philstar.com

