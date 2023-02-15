King Carl XVI Gustaf to undergo heart surgery

Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf will undergo a planned keyhole surgical procedure “in the heart area,” the palace said Tuesday.

The official announcement did not elaborate on the nature of the surgery. The king is not known to have had surgery for a any serious illness before.

After the surgery, scheduled for Feb. 20, the 76-year-monarch will take some time to rest. His planned commitments will therefore be pushed back to later this spring, according to the royal household.

“The king is doing well and his official program until the day of the operation is being carried out according to plan,” the palace added in their statement.

Source: whig.com