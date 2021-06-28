Sweden’s King Carl Gustaf visits exhibition at the China Pavilion in Sweden

The China Pavilion of Drottningholm recently had a royal visitor as King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden visited the new exhibition titled “Going elsewhere – material Interpretations of the Chinese Pavilion”.

According to reports by Royal Central, the exhibition is the result of a year-long collaboration between the Royal Court and the Research Lab Craft at Konstfack and exhibits works created by nine artisans and artists who have taken inspiration from historical collections in the China Pavilion.

During the visit, Professor Anders Ljungberg from the Department of Arts and Crafts at Konstfack and Exhibition Curator Bronwyn Griffith from the royal court gave the King a tour of the exhibition who showed great interest in the works displayed.

The King informed organizers that he hoped as many people as possible will visit the exhibition which runs until 22 August. The Chinese Pavilion is located on the grounds of the Drottningholm Palace park and is a Chinese-inspired royal pavilion originally built between 1753–1769. The pavilion is currently one of Sweden’s Royal Palaces and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.