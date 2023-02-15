Three killed and nine injured by bomb in Myanmar

Three people were killed and nine injured when a bomb blast at a railway station in the Bago region of southern Myanmar on Monday, February 13.

The explosion occurred at around 12:20 p.m. local time at Nyaunglebin township in Bago region, according to the Team of Myanmar’s State Administration Council.

According to local media, citing residents, one man and one woman died on the spot, while three men and seven women were wounded and sent to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. So far, three people have died from the explosion.

Investigation into the incident is underway, according to local authorities.

The Junta statement has blamed anti-coup “People’s Defence Forces” for the attack, but they have not produced any evidence to support the accusations.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military seized power two years ago, with almost daily killings of low-level junta officials or anti-coup fighters.

Source: thedefensepost.com