Limited seats available for the ASEAN-EU Business summit 2020, register today



The ASEAN-EU Business Summit is back for its 8th edition, slated to be held in Singapore on 19 November 2020. This year’s edition follows on from a highly successful run in Thailand 2019 during their ASEAN Chairmanship, graced by ASEAN Ministers, Ambassadors and prominent business leaders who spoke at the event attended by high-level delegates.



The event will be complimentary to full members of the EU-ABC, and a charge of SGD 50 and SGD 100 will apply to Associate and non members respectively.

As seats are limited, priority to attend the event onsite will be given to members and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Members and guests have the option of attending the event virtually. A link to the event will be sent upon payment completion.

Date: 19 November 2020

Venue: The Fullerton Hotel, Singapore

Time: 12.30pm (Registration) to 6pm​

