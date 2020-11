Have you registered yourself to watch Europe on Screen (EoS) 2020? One of Swedish films “Swoon” will be the Opening Film this year, and Ambassador of Sweden to Indonesia and Timor Leste Ambassador H.E. Marina Berg will be presence for the opening ceremony on 16 November 2020.



Beside Swoon, Amateurs is one of Swedish films that will be screened on EoS 2020.

Visit Europe on Screen for information about registration, tickets, and film screening schedule!