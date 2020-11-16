Business Finland participated in a Sino-Finnish Science and Technology Industry Summit Forum in the Jianggan – Hangzhou

On 9 November 2020 a Sino-Finnish Science and Technology Industry Summit Forum took place in the Jianggan District of Hangzhou, with many provincial, municipal and district-level participants.

The event was held in connection to the 2020 Jianggan District International Talent Science and Technology Week and the First Qianjiang Business Talent Conference organized a day earlier.

Additionally, a visit to the new Sino Finnish Sci-Tech Industrial Park was organized. The Sino-Finnish industry park is result of a long-term collaboration between Helsinki-Uusimaa Region and Zhejiang province and it intends to provide a platform for Finnish companies to land in Zhejiang.

Yangtze River Delta has been in special focus this fall for the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai. At the end of October, Team Finland China organized a successful business delegation led by Consul General Pasi Hellman to Hangzhou with 27 companies and 58 delegates. This week, there will be another business delegation with more than 40 companies and almost 90 delegates to Nanjing.