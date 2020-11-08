Banking & Financing, Business news, Denmark, Education, Finland, Iceland, International relations, Norway, Singapore, Sweden

EuroCham Singapore invites to the next webinar on 18 Nov

The European Chamber of Commerce in Singapore invites to join their webinar on Impact Investment – The Role of Asset Managers in Green Finance which will be held virtually on 18th November 2020 (Wednesday) from 4.00 – 5.30pm.

The session is dedicated to Asset Management and Green finance with speakers from BNP Paribas, Swiss Re and ING to share some insights from

  • Mr Paul MILON, ESG Specialist, Asia Pacific, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Hong Kong
  • Mr Robert TURNBULL, Head of Asset Management Asia & Solutions, Swiss Re Asia
  • Mr Andrew CHEW, Director – Non-bank FI Client Coverage, ING Bank Asia
