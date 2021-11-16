Join Eurocham Singapore’s sustainability Awards 2021 virtual seminar

The European Chamber of Commerce, Singapore is pleased to announce that Mr. Gan Kim Yong, Minister for Trade and Industry, will grace the occasion at the EuroCham Sustainability Awards 2021 Seminar. The inaugural awards ceremony will be held virtually on the 19th of November, 2021 at 5:30 pm SGT/ 10:30 am CET.

More about the event:

Mr. Gan Kim Yong will join our Guest-Of-Honour, Her Excellency Iwona Piórko, Ambassador of the European Union to Singapore, Mr. Federico Donato, President of the European Chamber of Commerce, Singapore in congratulating the five winners of the EuroCham Sustainability Awards 2021.

Join us as we celebrate the winners of the five categories – Green Finance, Smart Mobility (Urban Mobility), Green Consumer, Biodiversity and Agri, and Sustainable Workforce.

