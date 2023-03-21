Maersk launches air freight service to China

A.P. Moller – Maersk announced Monday, March 20, that the company are launching a new air cargo service between Billund, Denmark and Hangzhou, China. The new service is a respond to increasing customer demand.

The scheduled operation began on March 20 with three weekly flights. Here, the company introduced the first of three newly renovated Boeing freighters that have recently been purchased for Maersk Air Cargo.

All Europe-China flights will be operated by Maersk´s internal cargo airline.

“With the introduction of our new service between Europe and China, we have taken another leap with our customers in providing true integrated logistics. We want to ensure that our customers have the visibility, reliability, and resilience in their supply chains,” says Michel Pozas Lucic, Global Head of Air in A.P. Moller – Maersk.

The first flight also marks the first scheduled air cargo operation between Denmark and Asia.

The corridor from Billund Airport is expected to significantly increase access for high value and time sensitive cargo between Scandinavia, Northern Europe, and the entire Asia-Pacific.

Source: A.P. Moller – Maersk