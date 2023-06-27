Maersk moves deeper on methanol with six newbuilds in China

Danish Maersk has added to its growing numbers of methanol dual-fuel containerships. The company has signed a deal for six new 9,000 teu vessels at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in China.

Maersk started adding methanol-fueled newbuilds in 2021 with a series of 16,000 teu units, as part of the company’s goal to achieve net zero in 2040. Today it has 25 methanol-enabled vessels on order.

The units will replace existing capacity in the Maersk fleet. It’s expected to reduce annual greenhouse gas emissions by about 450,000 tons CO2 per year.

“With this order, we take another step in the green transformation of our fleet and towards our target of becoming net-zero in 2040,” said Rabab Boulos, chief infrastructure officer at Maersk.

Source: splash247.com