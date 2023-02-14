Maersk sues Evergreen over blockage

Danish shipping group Maersk has filed a lawsuit against Taiwanese Evergreen. Evergreen is the owner and operator of the container ship Ever Given, which blocked the Suez Canal for six days in 2021. The company is claiming compensation for delays caused by the incident.

“Maersk has raised a claim against Evergreen, at the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court, due to financial losses in connection with Ever Given blocking the Suez Canal,” a spokesperson told Reuters.

Maersk has not yet disclosed the size of the claim or when it was filed. The news was first reported by ShippingWatch.dk on Monday, February 13.

Ever Given, one of the world’s largest container ships, got jammed across the canal for six days in March 2021. The episode halted traffic in both directions and disrupted the global trade.

Source: Malaymail.com