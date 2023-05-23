Barry Callebaut and Maersk builds warehouse in Malaysia

Thailand based Barry Callebaut has announced the construction of a new cocoa bean warehouse in Malaysia. This is as the company enters into a long-term partnership with Danish shipping mogul Maersk.

The warehouse is designed to support Barry Callebaut’s strategic growth by providing products to customers in Malaysia and the Asia Pacific region.

The facility is also part of Maersk’s ambition to expand its current logistics service into an integrated end-to-end logistics solution.

The facility will be one of the largest cocoa bean warehouses in Southeast Asia. It will span over 500,000 square feet and incorporate a design that prioritizes operational efficiency. It will be equipped with new technologies and sustainable solutions such as solar panels, LED lights and natural ventilation. All which to help improve the environmental footprint.

Maersk has been in charge of Barry Callebaut’s supply chain since 2022. Connecting the cocoa growing origins in Africa to the factories in the Asia Pacific region through the company’s logistics service.

“We are excited to evolve our long-term partnership with Maersk to enhance the resilience of our supply chain. The new warehouse allows us to have better control over our cocoa bean qualities. This ultimately supports our ambitious growth plans in the region,” said Elie Fouché, VP for Asia Pacific at Barry Callebaut.

The warehouse is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

