Thai-based beauty company promotes “Swedish beauty” in Asia Pacific campaign

Beauty tech and wellbeing house Foreo has revealed a campaign called ‘Swedish Beauty in 3½ steps.’

The campaign launched Monday, March 20, and emphasizes the Scandinavian ‘less is more’ approach to beauty by showing that 3½ steps are enough to maintain good skin. It states that it foregoes traditional European beauty standards and welcomes all skin types, tones and textures. The campaign underlines Foreo’s mission to make Swedish beauty accessible for all.

The ‘Swedish Beauty in 3 ½ steps’ routine takes a holistic and simple approach to beauty.

The steps include a strategic cleansing routine, toning, masking and oral care using the Luna 4, Bear, UFO 2 and Issa 3 respectively.

The three (and a half) products work together to create a natural, glowing complexion that Scandinavians are known for.

Foreo is promoting its revamped Swedish beauty routine with an omnichannel campaign in the Asia Pacific travel retail.

“The Swedish Beauty campaign pays homage to Foreo’s roots. At our core, we are dedicated towards making beauty accessible for all,” said Foreo Global Travel Retail Director, Gary Leong.

Source: moodiedavittreport.com