Cambodia / International relations / Malaysia

Malaysia and Cambodia sign agreement on Cambodian workers

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (right) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) via Sandiego Union Tribune

Malaysia and Cambodia signed the agreements on the recruitment, employment and repatriation of Cambodian workers in Malaysia on Monday, 27 March 2023.

On the occasion of the signatory, it was considered the first official visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Anwar participated in additional discussions about both countries’ future collaborations, for instance, in the trading field.

According to Malaysia’s foreign ministry, Cambodia is Malaysia’s 58th largest trading partner.

Trade between Malaysia and Cambodia totaled $683.6 million in 2022, an increase of 20.8% from the previous year.

Source: https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/business/nation/story/2023-03-27/malaysia-cambodia-sign-pacts-on-cambodian-workers

Related posts:

‘For a liveable Hanoi’ initiative bears its fruits Finland launches “Talent Boost” program to seek high-skilled workers from Vietnam

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *