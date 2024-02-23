Cambodia / Indonesia / International relations / Malaysia / Norway / Philippines / Thailand / Vietnam

Sweden, EU and IOM launch $12 million program to protect migrant workers rights

Sweden, the European Union and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) launched a $12 million program on 21 February 2024 to protect the rights of migrants in Asia from exploitation, unethical processes and unsafe conditions.

The project supports the rights of migrant workers in supply chains in South East Asia and is focusing on key destinations such as Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. IOM claims there are approximately 85,6 million migrant workers in the region.

According to IOM the so-called Migration, Business and Human Rights program (MBHR) builds on a decade’s work with the private sector on protecting migrant workers. The IOM director general, Amy Pope, states that the private sector is an indispensable partner for the organization to ensure that business is conducted responsibly and human rights are upheld.

