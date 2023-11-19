Finland closes Russia border after days of asylum inflows

Finland has closed four border crossings with Russia to curb an influx of asylum seekers. The Finnish Border Guard established barriers at key posts in southeast Finland, citing increased arrivals.

The sudden flow is allegedly orchestrated by Russia in response to Finland’s enhanced defense cooperation with the United States. Finland accuses Russia of channeling migrants to retaliate, a claim dismissed by the Kremlin.

Around 300 asylum seekers, mainly from Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, and Syria, have arrived this week. The closure comes amid strained bilateral relations, with the EU’s external border affected. Finland’s ombudsman emphasizes the nation’s duty to uphold international and EU laws regarding asylum seekers.

The Finnish Border Guard on Friday announced it would erect barriers from midnight local time at the Vaalimaa, Nuijamaa, Imatra and Niirala border posts in southeast Finland, which account for much of the travel between the two countries

Source: tbsnews.net