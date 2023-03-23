Finland / General news / Vietnam

Finland launches “Talent Boost” program to seek high-skilled workers from Vietnam

Photo of Laura Linderman, senior director and head of work in the Finland Unit at Business Finland, speaking at a conference to introduce the Talent Boost program in Ho Chi Minh City via Tuoitre News.

The Commercial Section of the Finnish Embassy in Vietnam recently launched the “Talent Boost” program on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 in Ho Chi Minh City which aimed to seek high-skilled workers from Vietnam, as well as from Brazil, Turkey, and India.

Finland offers plenty of job opportunities to foreign talents, especially those in technological fields, according to Tuoitre News.

Laura Lindeman, senior director and head of work in the Finland Unit at Business Finland said Vietnam has a young population with a lot of potential capabilities that can be appropriate for jobs abroad, while Finland is a country offering many good opportunities for such jobs.

Under the program, those who are professionals will undergo procedures for diploma recognition, which will take about a year, she added.

Soon, the Talent Boost program will also be broadly introduced to universities, companies, and startup communities in other parts of Vietnam as well.

