New Chinese drug can challenge Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in China

Just as Novo Nordisk’s weight loss drug Wegovy has been allowed on the Chinese market, the company’s Chinese rivals Innovent Biologics and Eli Lilly have published news about their own medicine Mazdutide.

Mazdutide has just been tested in a study with a sample of 610 individuals from the Chinese population. The test results showed, that the drug can achieve a weight loss of 15 percent in 48 weeks.

Innovent is planning to apply for approval of Mazdutide in China. Bloomberg Intelligence has estimated that the drug can reach sales amounting to US $1,3 billion in China alone and even reach a little over US $9 billion in 2030.

The drug is also being tested on the middle clinical development phase 2 in the US.

Source: proinvestor.com