Singapore approves Danish weight-loss drug

Health Sciences Authority (HSA) in Singapore has given the green light to Wegovy.

Wegovy is the weight-loss drug by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk, that has gained huge popularity on social media.

HSA said Monday, April 3, that overweight and obese adults with at least one weight-related disease, are eligible to take the drug. Wegovy is a higher-dose than the company’s original weight-loss medicine Ozempic.

Both drugs contain semaglutide, a hormone that regulates blood-sugar levels and suppresses appetite, aiding in weight loss.

Novo Nordisk submitted separate applications under the two different brand names, based on their specific medical purposes. Ozempic is used in the treatment of Type-2 diabetes, while Wegovy is prescribed for weight loss in patients who are obese.

The dosage of both medications starts at 0.25 milligrams and gradually increases over several months. Both are self-administered through a pre-filled injection pen.

Source: news.yahoo.com