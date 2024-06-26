Telenor leader pass away

The former head of Telenor Asia, Jørgen Rostrup has passed away after sudden illness last Saturday afternoon, 22 June 2024. This has caused many reactions from the employees at the Telenor Group.

Sigve Brekke the President and CEO of the Telenor Group made the following statement:

“Jørgen has been an essential member of our leadership team at Telenor for many years, a good colleague and a dear friend to me personally. It’s hard for me to understand that he’s already dead. Today my heart goes out to my family and friends. I share their sadness”.

The Telenor Asia department also shared their grief in a LinkedIn post Yesterday, 25 June 2024.

“Today is a sad day for all of us at Telenor. We lost a valued leader, good colleague and dear friend, Jørgen C Arentz Rostrup. “Stay safe, stay energised!” was Jørgen’s favourite phrase. His passion and focus on people’s well-being and safety is one of many things that we will remember him fondly by”.

They continue to state how much Jørgen Rostrup influenced Telenor in Asia. Especially by being able to handle the complex crisis in Myanmar and by leading the mergers in Malaysia and Thailand.

The company states that they will cherish the memries they have had with Jørgen Rostrup in Bangladesh, Pakistan, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore. They extend their sympathies to his family.

“Jørgen was a true force of nature. His vision and energy were instrumental in reshaping Telenor in Asia, handling a complex crisis in Myanmar and leading the mergers in Malaysia and Thailand to completion. Along the way, he never lost sight of our priorities to do business responsibly.

Jørgen Rostrup was 58 years old.

Source: Solondais and Telenor Asia’s LinkedIn