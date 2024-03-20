Novo Nordisk boosts drug production in China

The Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk boosts its production in China by investing around US$ 556 million in its Chinese flagship factory in Tianjin. The sterile preparation expansion project has already been put in motion and is expected to be done in 2027.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Novo Nordisk in China and could also be the year the renowned weight-loss drug Wegovy will be approved in China, where obesity and diabetes among the population is increasing.

The Chinese factory in Tianjin was opened 30 years ago in 1994.

Source: fiercepharma.com