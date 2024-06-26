Ikano in Malaysia celebrates Midsummer

The Ikano Centres in Malaysia has decided to celebrate their Swedish roots and incorperate the Swedish Midsummer festival in a new campaign.

The new campaign is called ‘Midsummer Sunsation’, and was introduced by the executive creative director of the Clan, Yow Kuan Wai:

“With Malaysia being right on the Equator, our daylight hours are pretty consistent. So, we introduced a concept that would be completely alien to Malaysians and therefore a real attention-grabber: perpetual sunlight”.

Ikano has also created a animated movie to explain the theme to the Malaysian consumers. Click here to watch the movie.

“Inspired by the popularity of Bon Odori and other foreign celebrations that are widely embraced here, we realised that Swedish culture is a treasure trove waiting to be discovered. We aim for Midsummer to resonate similarly with

Malaysians. Our campaign tagline, ‘The sun never sets on your fun,’ is about capturing the endless enjoyment awaiting shoppers,” said the head of copy at The Clan, Teh Sue May.

Source: Marketing Interactive