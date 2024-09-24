EU urged to address Indigenous rights violations in Sarawak under new anti-deforestation law

The European Union is being called upon by a coalition of environmental and human rights groups to classify Sarawak, Malaysia, as “high risk” under its new anti-deforestation law. Organizations like Human Rights Watch, SAVE Rivers, and RimbaWatch argue that Sarawak’s extensive deforestation and Indigenous rights violations demand stricter scrutiny.

The EU Deforestation-Free Products Regulation, effective from January 2025, aims to block imports linked to deforestation. Sarawak’s millions of hectares of rainforest are at risk due to timber and palm oil plantations, with Indigenous communities facing challenges in securing land rights.

A “high risk” classification would increase EU customs checks and demand tougher due diligence from importers. The EU imports significant timber and palm oil from Sarawak, raising concerns about sustainability and human rights compliance. Critics highlight Malaysia’s weak enforcement of certification schemes and lack of transparency in Indigenous land use, emphasizing the need for greater oversight.