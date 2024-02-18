Sweden will stop support for Cambodia

Sweden plans to phase out its bilateral support in Cambodia. The Swedish government announcement raises concerns in the civil society in Cambodia. The development cooperation between Sweden and Cambodia primarily focused on strengthening human rights, democracy and strengthening the rule of law.

According to data from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) the Swedish government provided $17 million to Cambodia in 2023. The phasing out process will begin by the end of this year, 2024.

The Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs explains change by pointing to the war in Ukraine and emphasizing the need to refocus the country’s foreign aid.

