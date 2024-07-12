Sponsored content

Novo Nordisk Vietnam has its first direct medicine shipment

- by Lærke Kobberup

Novo Nordisk Vietnam has turned a fundamental corner, as it had its first shipment of product to Vietnam as a fully-recognized “Foreign Invested Enterprise” legal entity in Vietnam.

Novo Nordisk Vietnam has previously stated that it is comminted to provide better health care opportunities for people living with chronic diseases in Vietnam.

With this first shipment Novo Nordisk Vietnam becomes an in independent importer. This opens possibilities for innovative products, expansion of local operations and creates new job opportnunities for local talent.

Source: Viet Nam News

 

