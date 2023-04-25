Nordic inspired cafe “Pridi” in Bangkok

The Nordic inspired cafe, Pridi, is located at Pridi Banomyong Soi 25, Bangkok, Thailand. It serves variously from coffee, brunch, bakeries, and distinctive main dishes.

The food and drinks here are made with significant influences from Nordic cuisine as the shop is one of the projects of Chef Kanta “Toiting” Siddidharm who experienced working at Noma, the fine-dining restaurant considered the best based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Best recommended menus that must be ordered including Pridi’s homemade sourdough bread with strawberry jam, Confit Chicken, Chicken Liver Pate, and more.

Plus, with its own coffee roasters like “Livid” and “Hands and Heart,” the shop proudly presents its filter/drip coffee with specialty coffee beans as well as classic ones like Espresso Tonic and more from the “Small But Impressive” concept menu.

To all who are missing home and longing to taste that unique Scandinavian pastries and coffee, Pridi may be your next choice to try and see if you enjoy!

Pridi opens from 8.30 AM to 5.30 PM, Friday to Wednesday, closes Thursday.

