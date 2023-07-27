Business in Asia / Finland / Food & Beverage / Retail & Wholesale / Textile / Thailand

Marimekko opens pop-up cafe in Bangkok

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Marimekko’s Pop-Up Cafe at Central Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.

Finland’s original fashion brand, Marimekko, has opened the first pop-up cafe in Thailand aiming to offer customers Scandinavian cultures under the concept of “The Best Place to Bring Joy to Everyday Life.”

According to the brand’s website, the cafe was designed to represent the art of printmaking, simplicity, and the Nordic designing styles.

Marimekko’s Home collection such as printed fabric, cushion cover and other decorative items were arranged to make the place as “unique” and “iconic.”

The food and beverages on its menu are inspired by the four seasons of Scandinavia clashing with Thai twist. They will be presented and served on “Oiva”, Marimekko’s iconic ceramic ware.

The cafe is located on Level 1 of Central Embassy, Bangkok Thailand. Opening hours are from 10 Am to 8.30 PM (last order at 7.30 PM).

Source: https://www.marimekko.co.th/page/marimekko-cafe/

Related posts:

Thai-Norwegian actress Matt Peranee to open ice-cream shop in Khao Yai “Lunar New Year Limited Collection” by Finnish brand Marimekko Nordic inspired cafe “Pridi” in Bangkok Finnish fashion brand Marimekko enters Singapore

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *