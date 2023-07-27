Marimekko opens pop-up cafe in Bangkok

Finland’s original fashion brand, Marimekko, has opened the first pop-up cafe in Thailand aiming to offer customers Scandinavian cultures under the concept of “The Best Place to Bring Joy to Everyday Life.”

According to the brand’s website, the cafe was designed to represent the art of printmaking, simplicity, and the Nordic designing styles.

Marimekko’s Home collection such as printed fabric, cushion cover and other decorative items were arranged to make the place as “unique” and “iconic.”

The food and beverages on its menu are inspired by the four seasons of Scandinavia clashing with Thai twist. They will be presented and served on “Oiva”, Marimekko’s iconic ceramic ware.

The cafe is located on Level 1 of Central Embassy, Bangkok Thailand. Opening hours are from 10 Am to 8.30 PM (last order at 7.30 PM).

Source: https://www.marimekko.co.th/page/marimekko-cafe/