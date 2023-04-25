PANDORA opens new concept store in Chiang Mai

The Copenhagen-based jewelry company, PANDORA, has opened its new concept store at Maya Shopping Center in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

It is on the G floor of the mall, across from Starbucks. This is the second store in the province as the first one is located at Central Festival Chiang Mai.

Inside, the store was built in a luxuriously classic style. Each and every collection of the brand is neatly presented for customers’ convenience to select their best, suitable pieces of accessories.

These also include the collections the brand has collaborated with its partners including Marvel, Disney, etc.

On the occasion of the Mother’s day in May, the brand’s latest collection celebrates “mums, grandmas, stepmums, dear friends, guardians, fairy godmothers, mothers-in-law, dads who do both jobs and everyone who loves like a mum,” under the concept of “Find a gift that says ‘thank you’.”

Anyone in the area who also is looking for a gift to cherish your loved ones or yourself could check out PANDORA new concept store as there are various contemporary designs of bracelets, charms, necklaces, rings, earrings, and more made from high-quality materials at affordable prices.

For seeing more selections of the collection, please visit PANDORA.