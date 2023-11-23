Coffee shop alongside Ping River chooses Nordic architecture for its new branch

The Baristro recently opened a new coffee shop, “The Baristro Coffee Roaster” alongside Ping River in Chiang Mai province of Northern Thailand. The place gave out the beauty of simplicity with Nordic Loft architecture, combining black color with wooden furniture pieces and bare cement floor and walls.

It was named so because it provided more than one hundred choices of coffee beans, originally roasted by the shop’s team, that customers could choose from. The popular blends included “Berries Blend”, “Strawberry Cheesecake,” “Peach Blend,” and many more.

These beans would usually be made into dripped coffee, though a general menu like Americano, Latte, and other Non-coffee drinks were also available. Plus, the shop served some bakeries and homemade ice cream from Joy Join for all sweet tooths.

In recent years, we have seen Scandinavian design becoming inspirations to many cafes, hotels and restaurants in different parts of the world. The Baristro Coffee Roaster was one of them, but what made it special was its minimal interior that was complemented by a view of a small garden and Ping River.

The view could be seen through a huge glass window, however, if you wanted to be more exposed to the fresh air, seats outside were available as well. It could make you feel like you were just picnicking with friends in your backyard and you may be lucky to spot a tour boat cruising along at sunset.

Whether you come to relax and chill or hope to get some work done, adding The Baristro Coffee Roaster to your option list would do no harm. You could also check out its coffee beans options and order them online to try. “Unless you open yourself up to trying new things, you can’t find what you love,” said an anonymous person.

All Images Taken By: Kanlayakorn Pengrattana