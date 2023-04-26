Singapore companies competing to operate city train lines in Sweden

Singaporean companies SMRT and publicly listed ComfortDelGro Corp are competing to operate metro lines in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Swedish capital is expanding its three-line metro network, which will come into service from 2025.

The existing network is operated by Hong Kong’s MTR, whose contract is up to 2025.

The operations add to the existing three lines that is already covering seven routes, 100 stations, six depots and 108km of partly underground trackway. The plan is to expan with a further 30km of trackway and 15 stations, as well as adding a fourth line.

Partnering up

SMRT Corp has partnered with France’s Transdev Group to vie for the Stockholm Metro operations.

“This strategic partnership with Transdev, which has a strong local presence in Stockholm and is already today operating trains, buses, and ferries in the area, signifies two operators leveraging engineering and operations expertise to deliver a world-class metro system in the region of Stockholm,” Ressaid, Lee Ling Wee, president of Strides International Business.

ComfortDelGro, the Singapore-listed transport giant, told the Singapore Exchange in late February that it had joined hands with British transport group Go-Ahead and Swedish fleet maintenance group EuroMaint Rail AB “to explore commercial opportunities in Sweden”.

The company has later clarified that this was for the operating rights to Stockholm Metro lines. The company would not say more.

MRT still in the game

When asked if MTR would also compete for the new operating rights, its spokesman said that the metro operating contract would be up for re-tendering soon. He then added, that the company is making preparations to bid.

MTR first assumed an eight-year operate-and-maintain contract on Nov 2, 2009. On Sept 8, 2015, the Stockholm County Council extended MTR’s contract for a further six years, covering the period from 2017 to 2023. In December 2021, the council further extended this contract until 2025.

MTR Nordic, which has other transport operations in Stockholm, posted revenue of close to $935 million in 2021.

Source: asiaone.com