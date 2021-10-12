Norway and Vietnamese partners support ‘Girls call for CHANGE!’

In a recent statement, the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi highlights Norway and Vietnamese partners’ support for ‘Girls call for CHANGE!’

According to the statement, every girl should have the same opportunities as boys and be able to; make her own choices, decide over her own body, be free from gender-based violence & harmful practices, get quality education & health services and have access to information & digital technologies.

As an initiative, Norway, the UNFPA Viet Nam – Quỹ dân số Liên Hợp Quốc tại Việt Nam in Vietnam and other local Vietnamese partners including the Vietnamese Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs have been implementing a 3-year program “Addressing Gender Biased Sex Selection and related harmful practices in Vietnam” (2020-2022).

“Through this program, we want to address the gender equality situation in Vietnam, including key issues of gender-based violence (GBV) and gender-biased sex selection (GBSS) as harmful practices for women and girls, and thus put an end to son preference and the undervaluing of girls, and promote gender equality in the country,” the statement says.

“Norway supports efforts to increase the opportunities available to girls and women, promote their rights and further their empowerment,” the Embassy adds.