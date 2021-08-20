Norway highlights CCM and its trusted key partner NPA in Lao PDR

Following the anniversary of the Convention on Cluster Munitions (CCM) on 1 August, the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi recently highlighted the bilateral cooperation between Norway and Lao PDR which is particularly strong in the area of humanitarian disarmament such as the mapping and clearance of cluster munitions.

The Convention on Cluster Munitions is an international treaty that prohibits all use, transfer, production and stockpiling of cluster bombs, a type of explosive weapon which scatters submunitions over an area.

Norway and Lao PDR’s close cooperation started early from the negotiation process that laid a foundation for the adoption of the Convention on Cluster Munition (CCM) in 2008 in Oslo, Norway, the Embassy writes.

“Norwegian People’s Aid Lao PDR ອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອລ້າຂອງປະຊາຊົນນອກແວ (NPA) is the key and trusted partner of the Norwegian Government in mine actions globally at the operational level as well as for developing methodologies and policy for implementation of CCM and the Mine Ban Treaty,” the Embassy added.

Together with the statement, the Norwegian Embassy shared UNDP Lao PDR’s video which aims at creating awareness for a world free of unexploded ordnances. Watch the video here