Norway funds program “Safe & Sound” in Vietnam to enhance quality of education

The “Safe & Sound” program was recently organized at the campus of the Vietnam National University (VNU) in Hoa Lac, Vietnam to enhance the quality of education in Norway and selected partner countries.

The program was focusing on cross-cultural and cross-disciplinary knowledge on gender based violence, psychological trauma, adverse and adaptive conditions of childhood, and the impact on health and well-being.

According to Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi, “Safe & Sound” is a 5-year cooperation program (2019-2024) between VNU University of Education, lnnland Norway University of Applied Sciences (INN), and University of Bergen (UiB) within the framework of Norwegian Partnership Program for Global Academic Cooperation (NORPART), funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Education and Research and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Attending the event were Professor Nguyen Quy Thanh, Rector of VNU University of Education, the Norwegian Deputy Head of Mission, Mette Moglestue, Professor Kestin Söderström from INN, Professor Arne Magnus, Director of Center of Crisis Psychology, as well as UiB and several Norwegian lecturers.

Mette Moglestue said:

“Academic cooperation furthers the production of new knowledge through joint research, builds capacity through education, and also provides opportunities for lasting bonds and friendship. The friendships are not only between individuals, but between the institutions you represent and our two countries.”

Source: https://www.facebook.com/norwayinhanoi/posts/pfbid02Rvatgh3UK7X6utNpbaYQWbEZYgTfdXGEGykcGPRBdEVHdsy5xJkAz1oDG91h4QpSl