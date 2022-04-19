Norway participated in workshop on waste management in Vietnam

A delegation from the Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi recently participated in the workshop on “Lessons Learned from Pilot Projects Working with Women Informal Waste Workers in Viet Nam.”

The workshop was hosted by the EU-BMZ ‘Rethinking Plastics’ project and UNDP Vietnam and highlighted diverse case studies, research, and innovations from contributing to recognizing the roles and contributions of informal waste workers in the waste management value chains.

During the workshop, the pilot activities in Quy Nhon, Ho Chi Minh City and Ha Long City were introduced jointly with the non-profit organizations in charge of their implementation. They focused on strengthening the livelihoods of informal waste workers and supporting their recognition and/or inclusion in the waste management systems.

Others attending the online and offline workshop in Quy Nhon included representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam, the Embassy of the Netherlands, the Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and the People’s Committee of Quy Nhon, Vietnamese and international non-governmental organizations, the Women’s Union of Quang Ninh, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, and Da Nang, and the informal waste workers.

Source: UNDP Vietnam