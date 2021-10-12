Ambassador Gröndahl celebrated International Day of the Girl Child with Plan International

For the 3rd consecutive year, the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok celebrated the International Day of the Girl Child together with Plan International.

According to the Embassy, this time, Swedish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Åström Gröndahl was invited to a digital forum, entirely moderated and arranged by nine girls from different parts of Thailand.

During the forum all the girls shared their stories and their fight to access their right to health, education and legal status.

“We were saddened to hear about all the challenges they are facing every day, especially during the pandemic,” the Embassy said. “But also proud to see how active citizens they are and with what confidence they voiced their concerns. Way to go!,” the Embassy added.