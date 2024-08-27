Norway enhances security at offshore energy event amid concerns over China espionage

Security measures have been intensified at the Offshore Northern Seas (ONS) energy conference in Stavanger, Norway, due to heightened concerns over potential espionage threats. The Norwegian Police Intelligence Service (PST) has flagged the event as a significant target for foreign intelligence activities, particularly from China and Russia. Given the strategic importance of Norway’s energy sector, foreign espionage has become a more pressing threat than terrorism, according to PST’s latest assessment.

To safeguard the event, which attracts global energy leaders, strict restrictions on drone flights have been implemented. The ban covers key areas in Stavanger, preventing unauthorized aerial surveillance that could compromise security. These steps reflect Norway’s broader effort to protect its critical infrastructure from foreign interference.

China’s interest in Norway’s energy innovations and technological advancements makes it a likely actor in these espionage efforts. As the global energy landscape evolves, the ONS conference has become a prime target for countries seeking to gain an edge through illicit means. The Norwegian authorities remain vigilant, aiming to ensure that the event proceeds without incident while protecting the nation’s strategic assets.

This focus on security highlights the ongoing challenges Norway faces in balancing openness with the need to protect its vital industries from external threats​.