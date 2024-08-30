Spy Suspect resigns from positions in Norwegian Labour Party

“I received a message on Tuesday that he was resigning immediately from all his roles in the Labour Party,” Trine Lise Sundnes (Ap) told VG. Sundnes leads the local branch where the man had been active for several years.

The suspect denies the charges, according to his lawyer Marius Dietrichson, who has described the accusations as vague and unsubstantial. The man was recently released from custody, but the investigation is ongoing, and the case remains classified, limiting what the defense can disclose.

The man, a Labour Party member since 2010, previously studied at Fudan University in Shanghai. He is accused of using a false name and recruiting researchers to produce analyses on topics such as military cooperation, Taiwan, and Russian nuclear weapons, allegedly for Chinese intelligence.

PST has previously confirmed that China is actively trying to recruit spies in Norway.