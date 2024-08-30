China / General news / Norway

Spy Suspect resigns from positions in Norwegian Labour Party

- by Karoline Rosenkrantz Paasch - Leave a Comment
A man in his 30s, accused of espionage on behalf of China, has resigned from all his positions within the Norwegian Labour Party (Arbeiderpartiet). The man was arrested by the Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) at Gardermoen earlier this summer after returning from China.

“I received a message on Tuesday that he was resigning immediately from all his roles in the Labour Party,” Trine Lise Sundnes (Ap) told VG. Sundnes leads the local branch where the man had been active for several years.

The suspect denies the charges, according to his lawyer Marius Dietrichson, who has described the accusations as vague and unsubstantial. The man was recently released from custody, but the investigation is ongoing, and the case remains classified, limiting what the defense can disclose.

The man, a Labour Party member since 2010, previously studied at Fudan University in Shanghai. He is accused of using a false name and recruiting researchers to produce analyses on topics such as military cooperation, Taiwan, and Russian nuclear weapons, allegedly for Chinese intelligence.

PST has previously confirmed that China is actively trying to recruit spies in Norway.

