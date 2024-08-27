Thai Air Force likely to choose Swedish gripen fighter jet

The Royal Thai Air Force is expected to announce its selection of a new fighter jet this week, with the Swedish-made Gripen E-model emerging as the likely choice, according to Bangkok Post.

The Royal Thai Air Force has been deciding between two jets: Sweden’s Gripen E and the US-made F-16 Block 70. Both companies—Saab AB, which makes the Gripen, and Lockheed Martin, the F-16’s manufacturer—have submitted their final offers, including benefits required by the Thai government.

Air Chief Marshal Panpakdee Pattanakul, the Royal Thai Air Force commander, stated that two panels have been formed to review the proposals before making a final decision. However, sources suggest the Swedish gripen is favored.

The selection committee has previously indicated a preference for the gripen, citing a study that identified it as the best fit for the air force’s needs. Saab’s offer includes access to its tactical data link, which aligns with the Royal Thai Air Force’s plans to develop its own Link T system.

Moreover, Sweden has offered to upgrade the air force’s 340 AEW radar system at no cost, an upgrade valued at five billion baht.

The Royal Thai Air Force is hopeful that the new cabinet will approve the decision, potentially solidifying a shift towards Swedish technology in Thailand’s defense strategy.