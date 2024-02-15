China Denies Allegations of Intelligence Threat to Norway

The Chinese Embassy in Norway claims the Norwegian Intelligence Services are calling them out for being an intelligence threat to Norway without factual evidence.

In the 2024 “Assessment of Current Security Challenges”, which was published 12 February 2024, the Norwegian intelligence points at China as being a considerable security threat to the Scandinavian country.

Furthermore, the Norwegian Domestic Police Intelligence Agency (PST) warns that China can use vessel ships to spy in Norwegian waters. The Chinese Embassy denies the allegations and says it is a stigmatization of normal collaboration between China and Norway.

Lastly, the Embassy points at Norwegian Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide’s, recent trip to China, where he strengthened the bilateral relationship between the two countries. According to the Embassy the collaboration should not be interrupted by unnecessary “noise” and they hope for a healthy and steady development.

Source: nrk.no