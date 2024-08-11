Roadshow for Norwegian Thai Taste campaign

The “Norwegian Thai Taste” campaign for Norwegian Seafood Council came to Chiang Mai this weekend 9-11 August 2024.

Mrs. Astrid Emilie Helle, Ambassador of Norway to Thailand and Cambodia, along with Thai-Norwegian actor Yaya – Urassaya Sperbund, attended the event at Makro Chiang Mai and the Thai restaurant Wanlamun. The campaign with the full name ‘Norwegian Thai Taste Precious ingredients…delivering Thai food from 4 regions’ cooperates with top brands among supermarket stores in Thailand, Makro, Tops, Big C, Lotus, and Foodland.

For this first nationwide tour, Seafood from Norway collaborated in Chiang Mai with the Thai restaurant Wanlamun. The restaurant had created 3 special menus that combines world-renowned high quality seafood from Norway with the charm of northern food, including Grilled Salmon Khao Soi, Ya Fjord Terada Mango Sok Pomelo , and Norwegian Saba Salad.

The campaign and roadshow will continue throughout the month of August – September 2024

Source: ChiangMai City Life