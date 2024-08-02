Maersk ship and Norwegian ship among piracy victims

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has published its Monthly Piracy Report for the month of June 2024. A Maersk Line containership and a Norwegian ship were among the victims.

Maersk Sarnia was anchored in Luanda Anchorage, Angola when the ship was boarded by a perpetrator via the anchor chain. Some of the ship’s properties were later found to be stolen and the incident was reported to the port authorities.

Another incident involved the Belatlantic Bulk carrier of Norway while anchored at Chattogram anchorage, Bangladesh. Here, the watchman and duty crew spotted six perpetrators attempting to board the ship through the chain hawse pipe from a small boat. Upon realizing the crew had been alerted, the perpetrators aborted the attempt and escaped.

In some of the more serious incidents, a sailor onboard a Singapore registered vessel in the Malacca strait spotted three perpetrators armed with long knives at the starboard rescue zone of the ship. The perpetrators were suspected to have had board the ship with ropes and ship fenders. The perpetrators attempted to attack the sailor but he managed to escape and ran into the ship accommodation block with the door locked from inside.

He then reported the incident to the duty bridge officer who raised the general alarm and announced via the PA system about the armed perpetrators onboard. All crew were called to assemble at the navigation bridge and the ship security officer alerted the Batam Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) and the Company Security Officer (CSO) to request for immediate assistance.

When the Indonesian Navy and Coast Guard arrived at 0150 hrs and 0210 hrs respectively, the perpetrator had already left the ship. The Indonesian Navy then continued to escort the vessel until daylight hour. The crew was not injured and nothing was stolen.