Norwegian seafood expands in the Chinese market via CIIE

The Norwegian seafood industry has expanded its presence in the Chinese market through the China International Import Expo (CIIE). This is according to Andreas Thorud, the director for China and Hong Kong at the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC). Thorud emphasized the CIIE’s importance in assisting Norwegian seafood companies’ expansion in China and throughout Asia.

“The CIIE is an excellent platform for those looking to explore the Chinese market. This year we’ve seen a 50 percent increase in the number of Norwegian seafood companies participating in the expo,” said Thorud.

Norway recorded an export value of 150 billion Norwegian kroner ($13.7 billion) in 2022. The seafood industry ranks as Norway’s second-largest industrial sector, employing over 100,000 people.

Thorud highlighted the growing interest among Chinese businesses and consumers in Norwegian seafood products such as salmon, arctic cod, cold-water prawns, and red king crab.

“Thanks to the CIIE platform, we’ve facilitated deeper connections between Norwegian seafood enterprises and Chinese partners. This will allow more Chinese consumers to become familiar with our products,” Thorud added.

China continues to be a crucial market for Norwegian seafood in Asia, with salmon being one of the leading products. Norwegian salmon continues to experience a consistent expansion in market share in China. Data from the NSC revealed that in the first three quarters of 2023, China imported 31,400 metric tons of salmon from Norway, valued at 4.19 billion Norwegian kroner ($381.3 million). This represented a significant surge of 63 percent in volume and 89 percent in value compared to 2022.

