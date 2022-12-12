General news / Norway / Thailand

Successful wrap up of “Seafood Under the Stars 2022”

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce.

The “Seafood Under the Stars 2022” event, organized by the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce at the Norwegian Ambassador’s residence in Bangkok, was successfully wrapped up.

Attending the event were Norway’s Ambassador H.E. Mrs. Astrid Emilie Helle and Dr. Asbjørn Warvik Rørtveit representing the Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC) who gave the opening speeches.

Generally, the annual Seafood under the Stars aims to promote the best quality of Norwegian Seafood.

According to the Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok Facebook page, besides the fresh seafood which was cooked by Chef Jimmy Chok, “the guests were also entertained by the two Norwegian up and coming artists ANNA and Leila.”

Photo by the Thai-Norwegian Chamber of Commerce.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/NorwayInBangkok/posts/pfbid0MMdGwJeZcupBLP47NzvRhuhGpSLQ2Y1MmazCjJi4dmKa2WVcFGHEwuzVoXEvrGhKl

